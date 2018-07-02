Actress, Georgina Onuoha buys a house in the U.S. (Photos)

Lovely actress and mother, Georgina Onuoha is starting her second half of 2018 in the most blissful way possible.

The lovely has become a homeowner in the United States – her house is located in the most beautiful city in Sacramento, according to the actress and it’s close to the SMF International Airport.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video of her kids all elated as she shows them their new home – her lovely daughters couldn’t hide their excitement as they started visualizing how the new home will be decorated.

Georgina shared the video and photos, writing,

May this new month bring us everything beautiful. My song of thanksgiving is forever endless for that which you Lord have done for me and mine. Landlady in America 🙏🏻 yes 5 minuets to SMF International Airport.. most beautiful city in Sacramento and location location location of life and sneak peek 😘😘🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.And this happened earlier this year as Gozie got her half a million dollar wish 🏡 on her 11th birthday. They have journeyed with me and deserve everything beautiful for their hard work in academics, love and understanding.

Happy New Month Gina Lovers. May God bless you all richly as he has done me. Dream, work and walk towards it and watch everything align for you at the right time. Testimonies shall never depart your household 🙏🏻.

See photos below,

