Actress Georgina Onuoha’s bad habit blamed for her ex-husband’s alcohol addiction

Nollywood Actress, Georgina Onuoha’s marriage ended a while ago and a family source has shed more light on what may have led to the alcohol addiction of her husband, Dr. Ifeanyi Charles Igwegbe, which ended their marriage.

In 2015, Dr Ifeanyi was arrested for driving under influence after an accident that almost claimed the life of a woman. This led to the suspension of his  medical license.

The family source has however blamed Georgina Onuoha for the man’s misfortune with claims that she ruined his career with her bad habit. The source, Andy (last name withheld) alleged that Georgina was behind the deportation of her ex-husband’s cousin Shantel to Nigeria.

The source also said Dr Igwegbe, who helped bring the actress’s  siblings into the US, became an alcoholic out of frustration from her trouble.

Here is what the source said:

“I can Tell u more about her devilish character. Even her husband’s cousin (Shantel) who was staying with her in US was brought back to Nigeria without any cloth except the one she was putting on.

“Courtesy of same wicked Georgina. All her siblings were moved down to USA by this same hubby of hers. Dr became drunk out of frustration from Georgina’s heats.”

