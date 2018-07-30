Actress Iyabo Ojo’ s children so happy to see their dad after 6 years (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo shares photos of her kids hanging out with their dad after 6 years of absence in their life.

The actress’ kids Priscilla Ajoke Ojo and Festus oladunjoye Ojo who are presently on holidays in the US also shared photos of their outing with their dad they haven’t seen in 6 years and disclosed that they both had fun with him.

They wrote;

Festus oladunjoye Ojo;

“That is my dad for all those who have wondered what he looks like. Even though I have not see him in about 6years it felt like only weeks ago when I saw him today. Long story short I had a nice day.”

His sister, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo;

“Hi guys meet my dad, we haven’t seen for about 6 years, I’m glad we got to hangout and reunite”