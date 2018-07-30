Entertainment

Actress Iyabo Ojo’ s children so happy to see their dad after 6 years (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo shares photos of her kids hanging out with their dad after 6 years of absence in their life.

The actress’ kids Priscilla Ajoke Ojo and Festus oladunjoye Ojo who are presently on holidays in the US also shared photos of their outing with their dad they haven’t seen in 6 years and disclosed that they both had fun with him.

They wrote;

Festus oladunjoye Ojo;

“That is my dad for all those who have wondered what he looks like. Even though I have not see him in about 6years it felt like only weeks ago when I saw him today. Long story short I had a nice day.”

His sister, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo;

READ  Timaya’s Baby-mama Gives Birth To A Girl AGAIN!!! [PHOTOS]

“Hi guys meet my dad, we haven’t seen for about 6 years, I’m glad we got to hangout and reunite”

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Cardi B shares her bank statement after fans said her Lamborghini was leased

Simi kneels on stage to greet music legend, Lagbaja (video)

‘I’ve be wanting to kill that fool but he’s my little brother’ – 50 Cent comes for Floyd Mayweather again

Femi Fani Kayode shares photos of his triplets at two months old

Tonto Dikeh reveals her biggest investment

See Kizz Daniel’s New Album Cover

I Was Compelled Back Into Acting – Jim Iyke

Redeemed Church pastor, his wife and five children killed in fatal accident, laid to rest amidst tears

Uche Ogbodo shares beautiful photos of herself and her daughter in matching outfits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *