Local News

Actress Juliet Ibrahim Questions Why Men Don’t Take Care Of Their Women

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is surprised and has questioned why some men do not like to take care of their women simply because they believe the women are independent.

The actress is of the view that, a man must take care of his woman whether the woman is well to do or not.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:’’I do not understand men who don’t take care of their women, all in the name of “She’s independent”. If you don’t take care of her, my brother, someone else will’’.

This might just be a hint on what may have caused an alleged breakup with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.

Recall that few months ago, Juliet Ibrahim sparked breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim after she deleted pictures of both of them together from her social media pages. This made many of her fans to draw conclusions that her relationship with the rapper is over.

READ  #BBNaija: I Love Miracle - Nina Says During QnA

However, in a social media post, Juliet revealed that she decided to take her private life off social media, hence the reason she deleted pictures of both of them.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

So Touching: Photos Of A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Yesterday

Nollywood Actress, Mary Remmy Finally Goes Bald (Photos)

Why I Work Very Hard – Chika Ike Talks Growing Up With Nothing

Dino Melaye Shares First Photo Since Escaping From Kidnappers’ Den

Awkward Moment Nigerian Man Wore Skirt On Wedding Day (Photos)

Check Out The Heroic Welcome Senator Ike Ekweremadu Received In Enugu (Photos)

I’m 19 Years Old And I Have Slept With 11 Men – Female Final Year Student Confesses

Buhari Leaves Abuja For Lome On Sunday

Another Nigerian Killed in South Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *