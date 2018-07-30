Actress Juliet Ibrahim Questions Why Men Don’t Take Care Of Their Women

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is surprised and has questioned why some men do not like to take care of their women simply because they believe the women are independent.

The actress is of the view that, a man must take care of his woman whether the woman is well to do or not.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:’’I do not understand men who don’t take care of their women, all in the name of “She’s independent”. If you don’t take care of her, my brother, someone else will’’.

This might just be a hint on what may have caused an alleged breakup with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.

Recall that few months ago, Juliet Ibrahim sparked breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim after she deleted pictures of both of them together from her social media pages. This made many of her fans to draw conclusions that her relationship with the rapper is over.

However, in a social media post, Juliet revealed that she decided to take her private life off social media, hence the reason she deleted pictures of both of them.

