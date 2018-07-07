Actress, Omoni Oboli looking ageless and beautiful in new Photos

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Omoni Oboli, who turned 40 on the 22nd of April 2018, has released stunning photos that would make one ask if she is actually four decades old or younger.

Some commenters on social media users are beginning to doubt if University of Benin graduate, Omoni Oboli is actually 40.

The actress who is presently holidaying in Canada shared the photos on Instagram bragging that she is the hottest 40 year old around.

One would be shocked that the slim woman is actually a mother of three.

She captioned the photos ;

I’m showing offf…I know 😜💃🏻 but you know what they say about if you’ve got it? 🤣

Indeed, THE STARS ARE AGELESS @thestarsareageless 📷 @tobeoboli 💋 #Summer2018 #Canada #Family #Love

PS: I’m still the hottest 40 year old I know! You can come and argue with me today. Like I said, I have time! It’s not a flashback. Just took these pics now

The photos have attracted positive comments online.

