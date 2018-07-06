Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reacts after her photo gets edited

Beloved Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to her Instagram page to cry out after she spotted an outrageously edited photo of herself online.

The beautiful mother and wife of a pilot who was not finding it funny, shared the hilarious photo which she captioned;

“’ I mean , Who did this? What’s wrong with you people? “

The actress was recently invited to be a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ” THE OSCARS.

She announced the good news on her IG :

Its With Great joy and Sense of Responsibility that I Announce that I have been Invited to be a Member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ” THE OSCARS “. I am Truly Elated.

