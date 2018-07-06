Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reacts to an edited photo of her

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to social media to cry out after she spotted an outrageously edited photo of herself online.

The beautiful mother and wife of a pilot who was evidently not finding it funny, shared the hilarious photo which she captioned:

“’ I mean , Who did this? What’s wrong with you people? “

In a push to boost diversity, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is among the new members invited to join the group behind the Oscars film awards.

The reports had been received by many Nigerians with shock and excitement as though the actress has never received the award up until now, she is going to be one of those who would decide which entertainer deserves to be nominated

The curvy actress appears to be stopping at nothing to attain success of her own, as well as balance her home front to keep her marriage

