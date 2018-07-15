Actress Omotola’s last child, Michael, graduates from sceondary school(photos)

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s son, Michael, graduated from secondary school yesterday July 14th. His mum and dad, Captain Michale Ekeinde, was at the graduation to celebrate him.



The Proud mother wrote ;

”We can’t Stay stillll! Our #Lastbornchild is Graduating! MickyBoy I know you warned us not to embarrass you today but pls forgive us in advance.

We are all Graduating too oh. Not easy having 4 kids out of secondary school. I went to chrisland and All 4 of my kids graduated from Chrisland as well ! It’s a surreal feeling. Freeeeeee ????‍???‍????? #chrislandschools #validictor”

See more photos from the graduation below ;

