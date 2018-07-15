Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Omotola’s last child, Michael, graduates from sceondary school(photos)

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s son, Michael, graduated from secondary school yesterday July 14th. His mum and dad, Captain Michale Ekeinde, was at the graduation to celebrate him.


The Proud mother wrote ;

”We can’t Stay stillll! Our #Lastbornchild is Graduating! MickyBoy I know you warned us not to embarrass you today but pls forgive us in advance.
We are all Graduating too oh. Not easy having 4 kids out of secondary school. I went to chrisland and All 4 of my kids graduated from Chrisland as well ! It’s a surreal feeling. Freeeeeee ????‍???‍????? #chrislandschools #validictor”

See more photos from the graduation below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Another Nigerian reportedly shot dead in South Africa

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts cleavage in new photo

Soldier blasts Police boss, Yomi Shogunle for blocking him after he complained about SARS

“Fayemi’s Victory Shows Nigerians Are Happy With Buhari” – Lai Mohammed

Don Jazzy Defends Banky W After Ladies Call His Car Expired

France wins Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Tournament

Ekiti election: ”I have never seen this type of political robbery” – Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike

World Cup Final: Mbappe wins Fifa Young Player Award

Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode rescues 50 Nigerian football fans stranded in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *