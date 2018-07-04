Entertainment, Viral

Actress Onyii Alex Slams Troll Over Picture With Super Eagles Footballer, Ihenacho

Nollywood actress and model, Onyi Alex posted a photo on her Instagram page of herself posing with Super eagles player, Ihenacho,revealing they have been friends for so long and can’t remember who is the bad influence over the other.

She wrote:

“We’ve been friends for so long I can’t remember which one of us is d bad influence”

However, an IG user did not believe her and made a nasty comment about the single model wanting to get in bed with the football player.

This sassy comment prompted Onyi to fire back at the troll.

See post below;


