Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Regina Daniels buys Cherry fruit from a little boy who wants her as girlfriend

Teen Actress, Regina Daniels has recounted on a recent incident which left her shocked.

According to the teenager, she bought Cherry from a boy who wants her as girlfriend.

Regina Daniels Wrote:

“Abeg make una help me i bought Cherie from this small boy i paid him money he refuse and he said he’s going to collect the money on one condition if only i will be his girlfriend….can he carry my load?”

While most of her fans wonder what this “Load” could be all about, others are more bothered about the age of the hawker.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Ex-BBNaija 2018 Housemates Slay on GLAM AFRICA Magazine (Photos)

Laura Ikeji tattoos her son’s name on her body to celebrate his birthday (Photos)

Official wedding photos of Sarkodie and Tracy released

‘Money In My Pocket Doesn’t Mean I Don’t Go To The Toilet’ – 2Baba Speaks On His Celebrity Status

This young lady is determined to achieve world’s largest bottom (photos&video)

Emmanuella joins Duncan Mighty on stage to celebrate her 8th birthday (Video)

Man proposes to his girlfriend during a flight from Warri to Lagos (Video)

Bisola Aiyeola is on the cover of Celebrity Shoot Maginazine’s latest edition

Big Brother Naija’s Soma survives a near-fatal accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *