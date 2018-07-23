Actress Regina Daniels buys Cherry fruit from a little boy who wants her as girlfriend

Teen Actress, Regina Daniels has recounted on a recent incident which left her shocked.

According to the teenager, she bought Cherry from a boy who wants her as girlfriend.

Regina Daniels Wrote:

“Abeg make una help me i bought Cherie from this small boy i paid him money he refuse and he said he’s going to collect the money on one condition if only i will be his girlfriend….can he carry my load?”

While most of her fans wonder what this “Load” could be all about, others are more bothered about the age of the hawker.

Leave a Comment…

comments