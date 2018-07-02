Entertainment, Gossip

Actress, Regina Daniels looks gorgeous in bum shorts

Teenage actress, Regina Daniels who is reportedly doing quite well for herself as a student of the Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State looks all shades of gorgeous in bum shorts.

The petite lovely is undoubtedly blessed with a beautiful face and an impressive skin colour – she shows these all off in new photos of hers, as she rocks a bum short.

We’re not new to the fact that the talented actress always looks good in whatever she dons… just as we can see here,

She is quite good at colours blocking… her newest photos below,

Regina Daniels looks gorgeous

