Actress Richeal Ogbonna Breaks Internet With Sultry Birthday Photos

 

Richeal Ogbonna

Richeal Ogbonna is causing ripples on Instagram with several luscious photos of her making the rounds.

The tall and light-skinned model describes herself ad Nollywood Finest. Richeal Ogbonna has been striving hard to make a name for herself in the ever competitive film industry with some good movies to her credit.

“It’s my birthday my lovelies and I am seriously going to floured your timelines with my beautiful pictures because I own today and no-one else. Happy birthday to my inner peace,” she captioned her photos.

She presently has about 19,000 followers on her Instagram account and its expected that the figure would increase with the traffic her pictures are attracting.

See more photos:

