Actress without brain, must you show your breast – Fans slam Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has come under firer on her IG page following the revealing photo she recently posted.

The actress bared her boobs in the photo saying ; This picture is pretty awkward 🙃yes??

The photo, of course, irked a couple of her fans and one called her an ‘Actress without brains’ for exposing her clevage

See comments below ;

This is not the first time the sexy screen diva would be be on the receiving end of criticisms and insults over her social media post.

Few days back, she shared a video on Instagram where she was twerking to Wizkid’s Soco.

Some of her fans were not impressed with this act and castigated her for her actions, even going as far as calling her lewd names. (Read More on that here ICYMI)

