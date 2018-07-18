Entertainment

Adesua Etomi is all for Banky W’s Open Letter to his “Stalker”

A video had trended a week ago featuring two ladies following Banky W‘s car.

The ladies had criticized Banky, asking why he was driving “1999” Range Rover.

Banky, yesterday on his blog, penned an open letter replying the ladies.

Titled “Dear Stalker,” Banky shared that he’s already planned to auction the car and with the money gotten from the sales, donate to the Vocational School for the Blind in Oshodi and the Pink Oak Cancer Trust Fund.

He’d get his celebrity friends, from Wizkid to Toke Makinwa, to autograph the car before putting it up for auction, he shared.

Adesua was pleased with the open letter, quoting the link to the story and writing, “Trust my husband to make lemonade out of Lemons. This isn’t a response to the ignorance. This is a write up of life lessons. Beautifully written baby. 😍.”


