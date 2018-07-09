Entertainment, Gossip

Adesua Etomi replies troll who tried to shame her for not being pregnant yet

Actress, Adesua Etomi earlier this evening shared a short video of herself dancing at an event, looking all shades of lovely in her outfit and quite happy too.

It’s rather unfortunate that an Instagram user didn’t share this happiness with her and saw the time right to troll her for not being pregnant yet.

Unlike some other celebrities that we know, Adesua wasn’t unnerved by this troll’s comment as she simply replied as thus,

May the good Lord give us the strength to be as less bothered as Aunty Susu…

Adesua seems to be setting a new course in her career as an entertainer – the lovely seems to be looking towards the direction of music.

We’ve been left to wonder if she got the motivation from her husband, Banky W who began as a musician before also finding his way into acting.

The actress recently let us in on her new development after she took to her page to share a photo of herself in the studio. Read here ICYMI

