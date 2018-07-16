Entertainment, Gossip

Adorable photo of Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke rocking Gucci shirt and Balenciaga Sneakers

Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke was photoed wearing a bright smile while she rocked a black Gucci shirt and Balenciaga kids speed sock sneakers which she paired with a black skirt.

The three year old looks all shades of adorable in the photo which was shared on her official Instagram page, realimadeadeleke where she has over a hundred thousand followers.

The lovely photo which was shared hours ago, has garnered thousands of like with many admirers gushing over the cuteness of her lovely photo.

Photo below,

Imade Adeleke rocking Gucci

