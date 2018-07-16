Adorable photo of Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke rocking Gucci shirt and Balenciaga Sneakers

Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke was photoed wearing a bright smile while she rocked a black Gucci shirt and Balenciaga kids speed sock sneakers which she paired with a black skirt.

The three year old looks all shades of adorable in the photo which was shared on her official Instagram page, realimadeadeleke where she has over a hundred thousand followers.

The lovely photo which was shared hours ago, has garnered thousands of like with many admirers gushing over the cuteness of her lovely photo.

Photo below,

