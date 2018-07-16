Adorable Photo Of Davido’s Daughter, Imade, Rocking A Gucci Shirt

Davido’s daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke who turned 3-years-old on the 15th of May, 2018 was pictured rocking a designer black shirt.

Davido is really taking good care of his first daughter, Imade who seems to be growing up so fast.

The daughter of Sophia Momodu who is related to Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu looked excited as she posed recently in a Gucci shirt.

The lovely photo which was shared hours ago, has garnered thousands of like with many admirers gushing over the cuteness of her lovely photo.

Photo below,

Davido presently has two children from two different women as he claims to be deeply in love with another named Chioma Avril Rowland.