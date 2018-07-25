Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Adorable Pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian Couple

These are beautiful and romantic photos of a Nigerian couple currently trending on social media.

The couple, identified as Anuoluwa and Tayo will be walking down the aisle this weekend at an undisclosed part of the country.

The couple are not hiding the affection and deep love they feel for each other as they have released interesting pre-wedding photos to wet the appetite of people hoping to have a swell time at the event. The photoshoot explored a showcase of both English and native outfits at unique surroundings.

The professionalism of a popular comedian and event host, MC Tom has been hired to make the event lively and memorable.

The talented rib-cracker took to his Instagram page to make the massive announcement with the caption below:

“It is back to back hits….. Last weekend was #ONE2018,this coming weekend is about #AnuoluwaTayo2018…..#EsTee2018.It going to be fun filled…. They made the best choice by choosing the right MC to do justice to their reception aspect by picking MC TOM COMEDIAN…. the journey is already a success cos God has gone ahead already….IBA FUN ELEDUA!!!”

See more photos:

