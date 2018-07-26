African Zoo Parades Donkey As Zebra After Painting It Black And White

A zoo in Cairo has been caught out trying to pass off a donkey as a zebra by painting it black and white. The animal sanctuary in the Egyptian capital’s International Garden municipal park has recently opened but one visitor spotted something odd about one exhibit.

Student Mahmoud A. Sarhani visited the zoo on July 21 and took pictures of the odd looking zebra.

The creature had unusually long ears and lacked the distinctive mane usually present on on the African beasts.

A closer inspection revealed the equine creature was in fact a strategically painted ass.

Mahmoud shared a photo of the “zebra” on Facebook and the post quickly went viral in Egypt.

Local media in the North African country covered the bizarre incident with a lot of local vets confirming the animal was a donkey.