Trending

After 10-years of barrenness, 26-year-old lady, steals a 3-week-old baby

A 26-year-old lady identified as Bunmi Adebayo, has said the desperation to have a baby after 10 years of marriage, made her steal a three-week old baby in Modakeke, Osun State.

She allegedly stole the baby named David Oluwaseun, on Sunday July 1, 2018. According to Punchng, the suspect, who resided in Magboro, Ogun State, was arrested on Saturday at Orile Imo.

Parading the suspect on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said “the suspect took her desperation too far.”

He said the suspect had lied to her husband, who used to visit her at her abode at intervals, that she was pregnant. And after nine months, Iliyasu, said, the suspect called her husband and broke the news that she had been delivered of a baby boy.

The news, he added gladdened the heart of the husband, Gbenga Adebayo, who rushed down to her residence. But, he was said to have become curious when he demanded for the placenta and the suspect was unable to present it.

Iliyasu explained further that when the husband asked her to breastfeed the baby in his presence, she was unable to do so. Having realised the curiosity of her husband, she was said to have absconded from the home, and her husband had to report to the Police that his wife was missing.

The Police search team caught up with her at Orile Imo, where she was arrested and the baby was rescued.


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th July

Buhari’s aide mocks Fayose, says Ekiti people defied his sit-at-home directive

Ngige scores own goal: Endorses Fayose instead of Fayemi for Governor of Ekiti at APC Rally

Third Mainland Bridge To Be Closed On Thursday For Repairs

All 12 Boys & Their Coach Rescued from Thai Cave

Buhari’s Daughter Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy!

Osinbajo meets Google CEO about opportunities for Nigeria’s digital economy – Nigerians criticise

Do not add my name to your political campaign, I have endorsed no one for 2019 presidential election- Okonjo-Iweala

#EkitiDecides: Fayose orders Ekiti people to stay at home in order not to be killed by ‘APC thugs’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *