After 19 years of waiting, Woman who rejected CS and her set of twins die during childbirth

A twitter user has shared the sad story of a Woman who died due to child birth complications but it was after she refused the doctor’s advice to undergo cesarean delivery (surgery) for her safety and that of her twin babies.

The sad part of the story is that the couple reportedly waited for 19 years before she’d finally get pregnant with twins.

Deedeeposh wrote ;

Sometimes if we Nigerians can just listen to our doctors advice, more lives will be saved. I lost my aunty two days ago to childbirth. Married for 19 years and finally got pregnant with twins at 44 years old.

She wanted to give birth naturally & the doctor said she was too old & advised against it since it was her first time giving birth. She refused CS & died in the process. The twins died too. I feel so bad for her husband because that man was patient. Can’t imagine how he’s feelin

