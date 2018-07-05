Trending

After remarrying the man she divorced in 2012, actress Juliet Mgborukwe set to divorce him again

Actress and former SoundCity presenter, Juliet Mgborukwe has announced plans to divorce her husband, Chima Ojukwu due to alleged domestic violence.

Sharing photos showing the bruises her husband allegedly inflicted on her on Instagram, she wrote;

Things sometimes are not always what they appear to be. For Chima and his people spreading fake stories, please move on, I have moved on with my life already.

I choose not to talk about my personal life, that chapter of my life has been closed the day I walked with my kids months ago and it remains closed forever. My kids and I are in a happy place, and that is all that counts; i will appreciate if Y’all can please respect that as well as we have little kids involved and we are focused on raising our kids right.

Thank Y’all for your Love, concern and understanding, I appreciate
Sorry had to take down the first post, couldn’t stand looking at me Blood. ” she wrote on Instagram.

Mgborukwe and Ojokwu got married in October 2011 and seperated in 2012, just few months after their wedding ceremony. Juliet revealed that the marriage had ended over ”irreconciliable differences”. read story here.

In 2014, after lots of communication between the couple, they decided to give their marriage a second chance which made Juliet move to the US to start afresh with Chima Ojukwu.

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy and in 2017 they welcomed the second child, a baby girl at a hospital in the US

Fast forward to 2018, Juliet has decided to finally dissolve the union with claims of domestic violence by her husband.


