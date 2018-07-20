Aggrieved Man Dumps New Range Rover Outside Showroom With Complaints Written On It

A customer who was driven round the bend by Land Rover has written a list of complaints on his £63,000 motor — and left it outside the showroom. The black Range Rover Vogue has been seen by thousands of motorists a day after it was dumped in the middle of a central reservation opposite the dealership.

The 2016 model is covered in printed gripes against the company along with the message: “Do not use this dealership.”

Another message on the back door reads: “Range Rover do not care.”

On both sides of the car, the customer has written: “Bad customer service. Totally incompetent, Lack of communication. Cannot fix the car.”

The car has been outside Lancaster Land Rover in Erdington, Birmingham since Tuesday.

Its owner, a soon-to-be dad who does not wish to be named, says he staged the protest to warn off other potential customers.

He claims he bought the motor as a gift for his pregnant wife but within days there were problems with the engine oil and air bags.

He said that despite taking out a three-year warranty, when he called to complain he was left on hold for five-and-a-half hours and nothing was done to repair his car.

A spokesperson from the dealership said: “We do not discuss individual customer cases.

“A general manager and a representative from Land Rover are meeting with the customer on site to agree a way forward.”

The protest has caught the eye of passerby who have posted their thoughts on social media.