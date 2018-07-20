Trending

Aggrieved Man Dumps New Range Rover Outside Showroom With Complaints Written On It

A customer who was driven round the bend by Land Rover has written a list of complaints on his £63,000 motor — and left it outside the showroom. The black Range Rover Vogue has been seen by thousands of motorists a day after it was dumped in the middle of a  central reservation opposite the dealership.

The 2016 model is covered in printed gripes against the company along with the message: “Do not use this dealership.”

Another message on the back door reads: “Range Rover do not care.”

On both sides of the car, the customer has written: “Bad customer service. Totally incompetent, Lack of communication. Cannot fix the car.”

The car has been outside Lancaster Land Rover in Erdington, Birmingham since Tuesday.

Its owner, a soon-to-be dad who does not wish to be named, says he staged the protest to warn off other potential customers.

He claims he bought the motor as a gift for his pregnant wife but within days there were problems with the engine oil and air bags.

He said that despite taking out a three-year warranty, when he called to complain he was left on hold for five-and-a-half hours and nothing was done to repair his car.

A spokesperson from the dealership said: “We do not discuss individual customer cases.

“A general manager and a representative from Land Rover are meeting with the customer on site to agree a way forward.”

The protest has caught the eye of passerby who have posted their thoughts on social media.


You may also like

Woman And Her Children Arrested After Her Husband Bought A Stolen Phone (Photo)

2 Killed as Train runs into Bus in Lagos

Policeman assaults nursing mother in a bank (Video)

Again! Danfo driver cause accident that claimed 10 lives

Filmmaker Lucas Oluwole remembers his parents, 2 siblings, 2 years after losing them in an accident

Dead cows allegedly smuggled into Rivers state (Photos)

230 Nigerians Stranded in Russia to Return Today

It Will Be ‘Irresponsible’ Of Me Not To Probe Fayose, Says Fayemi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *