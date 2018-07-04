Trending

Ahmed Musa Arrives Sokoto In Style For Charity Event, Links Up With Teammate

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa arrived Sokoto earlier today for charity football match of his Nigerian teammate Abdullahi Shehu. Musa joined his team mate Abdullahi Shehu in Sokoto as they made cash food items donation to orphanages.

This is coming after Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, gave Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, a house, plot of land and money.

Shehu, and indigene of Sokoto, was one of the 23 players that represented Nigeria at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The governor also assured the player of free sponsorship to attend hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.


