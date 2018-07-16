Ahmed Musa Battles Cristiano Ronaldo, others for Goal of the 2018 World Cup Tournament 

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, who was one of the best Nigerian stars at the just concluded 2018 World Cup in Russia has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Tournament Award by FIFA.

According to the football governing body, a total of 169 goals were scored at the 2018 World Cup but only18 from that pool were shortlisted for the top award.

Musa’s second goal against Iceland in the group stage made it alongside

17 others including Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal against Spain and Lionel Messi’s goal against Nigeria.

The voting for the Best Goal in Russia 2018 is open until July 23 on FIFA’s official website.

Top goals on the list are the two goals scored by Russia midfielder Denis Cheryshev and one from his teammate striker Artem Dzyuba.

See other contenders for Goal of the Tournament title below:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (third goal v Spain)

Nacho, Spain (v Portugal)

Philippe Coutinho, Brazil (v Switzerland)

Dries Mertens, Belgium (v Panama)

Juan Quintero, Colombia (v Japan)

Luka Modric, Croatia (v Argentina)

Ahmed Musa, Nigeria (second goal v Iceland)

Lionel Messi, Argentina (v Nigeria)

Toni Kroos, Germany (v Sweden)

Jesse Lingard, England (v Panama)

Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (v Iran)

Adnan Januzaj, Belgium (v England)

Angel Di Maria, Argentina (v France)

Benjamin Pavard, France (v Argentina)

Nacer Chadli, Belgium (v Japan).

