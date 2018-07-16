Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ahmed Musa Battles Cristiano Ronaldo, others for Goal of the 2018 World Cup Tournament 

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, who was one of the best Nigerian stars at the just concluded 2018 World Cup in Russia has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Tournament Award by FIFA.

According to the football governing body, a total of 169 goals were scored at the 2018 World Cup but only18 from that pool were shortlisted for the top award.

Musa’s second goal against Iceland in the group stage made it alongside
17 others including Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal against Spain and Lionel Messi’s goal against Nigeria.

The voting for the Best Goal in Russia 2018 is open until July 23 on FIFA’s official website.

Top goals on the list are the two goals scored by Russia midfielder Denis Cheryshev and one from his teammate striker Artem Dzyuba.

See other contenders for Goal of the Tournament title below:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (third goal v Spain)

Nacho, Spain (v Portugal)

Philippe Coutinho, Brazil (v Switzerland)

Dries Mertens, Belgium (v Panama)

Juan Quintero, Colombia (v Japan)

Luka Modric, Croatia (v Argentina)

Ahmed Musa, Nigeria (second goal v Iceland)

Lionel Messi, Argentina (v Nigeria)

Toni Kroos, Germany (v Sweden)

Jesse Lingard, England (v Panama)

Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (v Iran)

Adnan Januzaj, Belgium (v England)

Angel Di Maria, Argentina (v France)

Benjamin Pavard, France (v Argentina)

Nacer Chadli, Belgium (v Japan).

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Toke Makinwa Wins 7.2million Naira World Cup Bet

Leo & CeeC Bag New Endorsement Deal Together

Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock unfollow each other on Instagram

Adorable Photo Of Davido’s Daughter, Imade, Rocking A Gucci Shirt

Chidinma Ekile releases stunning new images in shades of yellow

Davido Graces Glam Africa’s Cover

“Stop glorifying single mothers” – Kenyan woman says single moms are losers, says they raise criminals and sluts

Middle-aged man tied to a stake gets beating of his life by angry youths for raping 7-year-old girl in Warri

Kenyan woman says single moms are losers, says they raise criminals and sluts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *