Ahmed Musa’s goal against Iceland ranked eight best goal at 2018 World Cup

Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa has been recognized by FIFA.

His goal against Iceland at the just concluded Russia 2018 World Cup has been ranked the eighth best goal of the tournament.

The goal was the second scored by the Super Eagles player in the game, and he has been recognized for the effort.

A total of 169 goals were scored at the 2018 World Cup; but only 18 from that pool were shortlisted for the top award. The winner of the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament is Benjamin Pavard of France.

The 22-year-old Stuttgart defender ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions France’s last-16 tie with Argentina at 2-2 in the 57th minute.

France went on to win the game 4-3 before beating Croatia in the final on July 15.

Pavard’s effort won a public vote to be named the best of the 169 goals scored in the tournament, seeing off competition from Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero’s free-kick against Japan and Luka Modric’s goal in Croatia’s group-stage thumping of Argentina.

See others the list of the top 10 2018 goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup below;

1. Pavard (France) vs Argentina

2. Quintero (Mexico) vs Japan

3. Modric (Croatia) vs Argentina

4. Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Spain

5. Messi (Argentina) vs Nigeria

6. Cheryshev (Russia) vs Croatia

7. Chadli (Belgium) vs Japan

8. Musa (Nigeria) vs Iceland

9. Quaresma (Portugal) vs Iran

10. Kroos (Germany) vs Sweden

