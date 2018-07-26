Ahmed Musa’s goal against Iceland ranked eight best goal at Russia 2018

The goal scored by Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa against Iceland at the just concluded Russia 2018 world cup has been ranked the eight best goal of the tournament, held in Russia. The winner of the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament is Benjamin Pavard of France.

See others in the list below.

Top 10 World Cup Goals;

1. Pavard (France) vs Argentina

2. Quintero (Mexico) vs Japan

3. Modric (Croatia) vs Argentina

4. Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Spain

5. Messi (Argentina) vs Nigeria

6. Cheryshev (Russia) vs Croatia

7. Chadli (Belgium) vs Japan

8. Musa (Nigeria) vs Iceland

9. Quaresma (Portugal) vs Iran

10. Kroos (Germany) vs Sweden