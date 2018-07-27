Akwa Ibom first female pilot celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with her co-pilot husband (Photos)

Lovely Akwa Ibom first female pilot, and her co-pilot husband are serving ultimate couple goals online with recent photos of theirs.

Captain Violet Aniema Medekong Enahoro, has taken to her social media pages to celebrate with her husband, Captain Mario Enahoro, on their 10 years wedding anniversary.

The photos of the lovely couple have melted hearts online ever since its emergence.

Asides looking super adorable, they both posed in their uniforms as they carried on with their work because to them, service is their little way of adding value to the lives of people they come across on the job everyday.

Violet who shared the photo of them wrote,

“When you’re doing gear up gear down for the boss and Benin wx won’t let u be great but u smile anyway cos u happy. HWA to these two.. 10 years just like yesterday.”

