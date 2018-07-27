Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Akwa Ibom first female pilot celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with her co-pilot husband (Photos)

Lovely Akwa Ibom first female pilot, and her co-pilot husband are serving ultimate couple goals online with recent photos of theirs.

Captain Violet Aniema Medekong Enahoro, has taken to her social media pages to celebrate with her husband, Captain Mario Enahoro, on their 10 years wedding anniversary.

The photos of the lovely couple have melted hearts online ever since its emergence.

Asides looking super adorable, they both posed in their uniforms as they carried on with their work because to them, service is their little way of adding value to the lives of people they come across on the job everyday.

Violet who shared the photo of them wrote,

“When you’re doing gear up gear down for the boss and Benin wx won’t let u be great but u smile anyway cos u happy. HWA to these two.. 10 years just like yesterday.”

Akwa Ibom first female pilot

Akwa Ibom first female pilot

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Unicaf University is offering up to 75% Scholarships for its online Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD’s!

Mission Impossible Fallout Premieres in Nigeria

Lagos State Government to now place Pastors, Imams on salaries (details)

More stunning photos of Adesua Etomi from her Genevieve Magazine shoot emerges

“You are one of Nigeria’s main problems and God will answer our prayers shortly” – Nigerians react to Dino Melaye’s escape from kidnappers den

Woman Filming Storm Struck By Lightning, But Saved By Her iPhone Cover (Photos)

Watch how thief expertly steals an iPhone from an office while everyone was looking and walked away without anyone noticing

Nigerian man nabbed in India with 155.5 grams of cocaine (Photo)

Nigerian soldier flogs graduating students during signing out parade (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *