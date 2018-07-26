Alaafin of Oyo spotted with his wives at daughter’s Royal wedding (photos)

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is pictured with his wives at the wedding ceremonies of his daughter, Princess Rukayat Adeteju and husband, Hakeem Folarin held over the weekend.

Princess Rukayat Adetej, the daughter of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi got married to her man, Hakeem Folarin recently and the monarch was present at the huge event.

The Alaafin showered blessings in his daughter and her husband as they celebrated their big day.

Recall that the renowned 80-year-old monarch and culture custodian, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III became the latest father in town, after he just welcomed a set of twins with one of his young wives, Memunat.

