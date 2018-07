Alaafin of Oyo’s Queen Memunat’s Twin girls, Miya and Maya are five months old today and new photos of them have surfaced online.

Sharing the photos, Queen Memunat wrote;

“I asked God for a flower,

He gave me a bouquet.

I asked God for a minute,

He gave me a day.

I asked God for true love,

He gave me that too.

I asked God for an angel,

He gave me TWO.

I am blessed because God chose me to be the mother of TWINS .

Happy #5months old my MIYA and MAYA”

Leave a Comment…

comments