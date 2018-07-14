Alex cries out after she was scammed on Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex has revealed how she fell for the scam some Instagram accounts use to beg for money on the platform.

According to her, she discovered that a user has been persistently begging for money on her page and she decided to help, but to her utmost surprise, the IG beggar went on to other celeb’s page with the same format to beg.

She wrote ;

So this particular girl has been disturbing about not having money to pay for her whatever in school, almost in all my picture’s comment sections till i sent her a DM, asked her to send me her account number and i sent her double the little money she asked for. Now she left my page and i see her telling the same story on my friend’s posts and pages of other celebrities. I’ve been tempted to react many times but with God, i stayed calm. What made me type this is , i went bk to our dm only to find out she had deleted the message with the account number she sent to me just to clean her slate. You know yourself. If i catch you again, Kitipa ga agba gbu gi.