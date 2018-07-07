Alex Ekubo Cries Over Series Of Unfortunate Events In Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has said he is really hearbroken, due to the fact that living in Nigeria has become like living an unending episode of a series of unfortunate events.

According to the fine boy movie Thespian, he wants lasting solutions to the numerous problems the country faces at the moment.

“Well I’m tired, I’m done pretending. How do you tell a homeless person not to wash his dirty linen in public, when clearly he lives in public view? Living in Nigeria has become like living an unending episode of a series of unfortunate events, we can’t seem to catch a break. We have always suffered what my dad described as “the tragedy of foisted leaders”.

The leaders constantly tell us that we are the leaders of tomorrow, yet 80 & above still cling to power like its their oxygen tank,” he lamented to Goldenpearlmedia.

He continued:

“I once likened Nigeria to the proverbial ‘Small dog, with a big name’ after filming in Cameroon for eight days without experiencing power outage. They called me unpatriotic, they asked for my head on a plate, they called me a sellout but the truth is since I was born, I have never experienced steady power supply in my country. It is important to note I turned 32 in April.”

The actor also added an arm of the police called FSARS, harasses, bullies and extorts innocent and harmless citizens.

“Herdsmen go into a community killing everyone including harmless women and children and the government of the day won’t declare a state of emergency or move a muscle.

“We just lost innocent lives as a result of a tanker explosion on Otedola bridge, they still won’t do anything to change traffic and motoring safety.

Please, nobody should tell me to Pray for Nigeria. INEC would not count your prayer points. I’ve been praying all my life and nothing has changed. I want to give Heaven a break. This is a call to action, we need to get our PVC & end this before it ends us.”….