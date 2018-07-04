Entertainment, Gossip

Alex flaunts her henna tattoo again, shares words of positivity

Former BBNaija finalist, Alex has taken to her social media to share some positive words to keep herself away from negativity.

She took to her Instagram to share another photo showing off the henna tattoo and wrote:

“When Jesus Christ wasn’t liked by all,who am I to be liked by all? Turn your back to negativity and life becomes a lot easier. Ain’t gon bother again. I cannot come and kill myself biko. Them go dey alright Las Las
Shout out to the best manager ever liveth @naomibossladythegreat Better call me to say you missed me o.I’ll go back [email protected] pon the amazing hand.”

