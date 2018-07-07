Alex Leads Campaign On Sexual Health

Alex Asogwa a.k.a Alex Unusual, 3rd runner-up BBNaija season 3, has commenced the campaign on sexual health and safety practices among young people in Benin, Edo State.

Alex was the special guest at the University of Benin for the launch of ‘My Paddi’, a web application that helps young people interact with experts and find answers to questions on sexual health and safety practices.

She encouraged young people to sign on the application in order to find the right answers and avoid making preventable mistakes.

The highlight of the launch was a question and answer session from and a dance-off between Alex and the students, who were thrilled to have her at the school.

Alex impressed the audience with her version of the ‘Shaku shaku’ dance which is one of her best dance styles, much to a rousing applaud as she is very popular for her dance steps.

Meanwhile, a speedy painting of Alex was made and presented to her on the spot by a student artist known as @od.benzy_art.

The dancer, writer and speaker, known for her passion for kids, youth empowerment, self-actualisation and education, recently urged women to pursue their dreams regardless of the hurdles they face.