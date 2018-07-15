Alex reacts to Leo and Cee-C’s new relationship

Big Brother Naija finalist, Alex has reacted to her former (on-screen)love interest, Leo’s relationship with Cee-C.

Alex reacted to the relationship during a live Instagram video where she was answering questions asked by her concerned fans.

When asked about Leo and Cee-C, she said;

“I feel nothing, they are cool, I am happy for them”

She answered questions about her relationship status, what she feels about Leo and Cee-C’s relationship, future trips/travel plans, school, Teddy Bear names and lots more during the session.

Meanwhile, Alex has revealed she fell for the scam some Instagram accounts use to beg for money on the platform. (Read here)

Leave a Comment…

comments