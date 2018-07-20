Entertainment

Alex says not to call her a king; she can be a queen and still rule her kingdom

Ex Big Brother Naija 2018 star, Asogwa Alexandra seems to be shaking a major table here.

Alex took to her Twitter page to tell people to remove King from her name and put that respect on her man.

She said she okay being referred to as a Queen, and have no interest being a King or called one, also stating that she can be a Queen yet rule.

She wrote:

So Naomi said it nd I hv been thinkn. If I call me a king, does dt make my man a queen? Pls, remove d king frm my name, put dt respect on my man. *I didn’t say I hv a man o🤣*. I’m a Queen nd absolutely hv no interest in being a King or called 1. I cn be a Queen nd still rule my Kingdom


You may also like

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija exposes the difficult corner his baby mamas are in

Floyd Mayweather expecting baby with girlfriend Jennifer Duran

Dayo Amusa Shares Beautiful Photos To Mark Her Birthday

”I will probe Fayose once I assume office” – Kayode Fayemi

First Photos from Sarkodie’s Traditional wedding to Tracy

Nigerian Man steals honda cars because they are easy to ‘unlock and sell’

Nigerian billionaire, Tonye Cole leaves his wife dazed with their 23rd wedding anniversary gift

Police speak on assassination attempt on Dino Melaye, summon Senator

Dayo Amusa shares beautiful photos to mark her birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *