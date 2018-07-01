Alex’s fan blasts Khloe over Cee-c’s romantic dinner with Leo

One of Alex’s fan who goes by the name ‘Priceless_jewel’ on Instagram has come out to bash Khloe after Leo and Cee-c were seen having a dinner date.

It was an exchange of words as the young lady went ahead to call Khloe a ‘bitter witch’, Khloe been furious had to reply her.

The fan pointed out that Khloe had a lot of hatred for Alex and Leo while they were in the house and might not be happy that Leo is now hanging out with Cee-c.

Read exchange below:

Watch video of their dinner date below:

Leave a Comment…

comments