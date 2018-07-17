Alfa Used Fake Vision To Rape Student In Lagos

An Alfa, Mustapha Hammed, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping a 29-year-old student of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos.

The police said the 23-year-old suspect told the victim that he saw a vision that she would die in 24 hours, unless the student took three spiritual baths.

It was gathered that after the victim received the message, Hammed allegedly took the girl to Itowolo in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State for cleansing to avert the death.

While addressing the press during a parade at the state police command on Monday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said the victim never knew Hammed had a clandestine plan, as he sexually assaulted her.



He also said since Hammed allegedly raped the victim, she had remained traumatised.

Imohimi said, “The Alfa deceived the victim that he saw in a vision that she was going to die within 24 hours. He took the girl to Ikorodu, Lagos, for cleansing so that she will not die.

“At Ikorodu, he raped the girl, who was a virgin.

“He thereafter wiped of her blood with a white handkerchief and since then, according to the victim’s father, the girl has been behaving abnormally because she was completely devastated and traumatised by the incident.”

Hammed confessed that he deflowered the girl when he took her to Itowolo in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State to spiritually cleanse her.

The Oyo State indigene said, “On April 7, 2018, I called the girl to come and meet me at my house. The girl is a friend to my girlfriend. When she came, I told her that I saw a vision that she has spiritual husband while I was praying and told her she needed to bath three times to solve the spiritual problem.

“The girl agreed to follow me to my house in Ikorodu. When we got there, she bathed the first time, but before she had the second bath, I had put a frog inside the water. I threw the frog inside the water because I want to marry her but do not know how to tell her.

“When she saw the frog, she ran out of the bathroom. I told her that it was a bad sign and she asked what to do. I then told her to call her boyfriend to meet her at my place. She told me that she could not call anybody and asked me to help her to do everything. She said she was still a virgin and told me to deflower her, so I did. But it was on that day that I realised that she was a virgin.

Hammond also said the girl was fine when they got back from Ikorodu, adding that he was not responsible for her abnormal behaviours.

He said, “When we came back to Bariga from Ikorodu, I saw her about two weeks ago and she was fine. I was arrested on Thursday, July 12, and they said I raped the girl and used her to do something; I did not use her to do anything.”

The CP said the case had been transferred to the Gender Section Unit for further investigation, adding that the suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation.