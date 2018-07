Comedian Alibaba’s daughter, Akpevwoghene emerged the best student in Igbo language in her class, and of course her father was so proud!

The girl, who is from Urhobo in Delta state, scored higher than her Igbo classmates in Igbo language subject.

Her father shared a video of her collecting her award at school and added the caption, “My girl Akpevwoghene… overall best student, and she beat all Igbo children to win.”

