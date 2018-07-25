All public servants must fly Nigerian carrier – FG

Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, says the FG is not paying $300 million for a 5% stake in Nigeria Air.

According to Sirika, the Nigerian government is only providing startup capital for the airline.

“The government is not funding the entire project. It’s just providing startup capital in the form of an upfront grant/viability gap funding.

Once the strategic equity investor is in place, they will be expected to build on the initial investment made,” he said.

The minister of state for aviation also told newsmen that the FG has commenced moves that would compel any public servant travelling on a ticket bought with public funds to travel on a Nigerian carrier, in order to make indigenous airlines viable.

He further declared that it was false to state that Nigeria Air lacked a domain name, adding that those who wanted to steal the airline’s domain name would not get a kobo from the FG, as www.flynigeriaair.ng is already secured. According to him, the government is making moves to have the National Assembly pass a ‘Fly Nigeria Act’ in order to achieve this target.

He said, “On conclusion of the PPP procurement process, when full equity structure pre-financial close is finalised, the incorporation will be updated and the certificate of incorporation made public. Nigeria Air Limited is indeed a legal entity.

“Further to the incorporation of the company with nominal directors, the domain name, www.flynigeriaair.ng, has been reserved and will be made active

“The current campaign of falsehood, unfortunately reminds me of what happened when we decided for safety reasons to close the Abuja airport and make repairs that had been abandoned for years.

“The same group of Nigerians went to the social media spreading falsehood. We stayed on course and delivered the runway, which has served now faultlessly. As we delivered on the Abuja runway repairs, so shall we on the national carrier and we will not bow to falsehood.”

very soon as part of the project evolution and marketing process. Some people, whose only desire is to steal Nigeria’s commonwealth by hawking domain names, will not a get a kobo from the people of Nigeria. They can eat their domain names” he said.