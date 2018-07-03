Amara Kanu & Kanu Nwankwo celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary

Kanu Nwankwo and his author/fitness coach wife Amara Kanu are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today.

The couple shared photos and sweet messages on Instagram.

Amara wrote:

“@kingkanu4 🎉 confident in the knowledge that the best is yet to come. Happy wedding anniversary to us. 🤩. #positiveenergy #akhealthy #14years#andcounting #issagoal #confident #july03#2018 #cheers”

Kanu wrote:

“ISSA GOAL HAPPY ANNIVERSARY.we thank GOD @amarakanu#thankgod #positivevibes #akhealthy”.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to the beautiful couple! They sure look good together.

