Amazing Photos Of Uche Ogbodo Posing With Daughter In Matching Outfits To Celebrate Birthday

Uche Ogbodo’s daughter, Mildred turned four years old recently and the woman took some time to celebrate the little girl.

To celebrate her daughter’s 4th birthday, the actress had a photo session with her in matching outfits and the pictures are absolutely beautiful.

Uche shared the images on her Instagram page. She wrote: “4 years Don Waka , we still dey carry go , nobody waka no body go solo, Baba God ooo nah your gracey ooo nah your gracey oooo, adukpe ooo {styleplus}

“Four years ago I could never have pictured you as pretty and smart as you are Today Mildred.

“No feeling in the world can be compared to the feelings of love and pride I feel when ever I look at you. You have grown so much in these four years and I don’t care what the world may see, but I think you are the coolest most beautiful baby girl in the whole wide world . I love you just the way you are @mildredshine Happy Birthday my baby.

“#happygirl”

