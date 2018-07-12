Trending

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is $50B Richer Than Everyone Else

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is by far the richest man in the world. According to a recent report, Bezos is currently $50 billion richer than the next person richest person. Bezos currently sits at a net worth of $143 billion while Bill Gates, the second richest person rests at $93 billion. Bezos’ wealth continues to climb as well while Amazon continues to dominate online shopping and now the expansion into brick and mortar stores.

Bezos also founded an aerospace company, Blue Origin, that he funds with Amazon cash. “I am currently liquidating about $1 billion a year of Amazon stock to fund Blue Origin. And I plan to continue to do that for a long time. Because you’re right, you’re not going to spend it on a second dinner out.”


