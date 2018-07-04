Trending

American lady threatens to stab Nigerian housemate over the use of toilet (Video)

There was chaos, this morning, at an apartment in Chicago, U.S, following the threat by an American lady to stab her Nigerian housemate.

Trouble started when the American girlfriend of the Nigerian man went to use the toilet and the other lady started taunting her. Her boyfriend, however, waded in and berated the aggressor for starting trouble with girlfriend.

Within the twinkle of an eye, the aggressor dashed into her room to get a knife to stab him for checking her excesses. Other housemates had to intervene while admonishing the Nigerian man to be careful, to avoid getting stabbed.

Watch the video below;


