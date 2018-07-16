Metro News, Trending

Angry villagers kill almost 300 crocodiles in revenge killings

Following the death of a man in his 40s, who was killed by a crocodile in the Indonesian state of West Papua, almost 300 crocodiles have been slaughtered in revenge killings.

The nearly 300 crocodiles were killed by angry villagers, after one of their members were killed by one crocodile on a crocodile farm, when he was probably looking for grass to feed his livestock.

Reuters reports that after the man was buried Saturday, villagers stormed the farm and killed all the crocodiles there. This was contained in a statement from the head of Indonesia’s Natural Resources Conservation Agency in West Papua, Basar Manullang.

The farm was operating legally and had a license to breed some types of crocodiles, Manullang said, but one of the conditions was that the reptiles do not disturb the community.

