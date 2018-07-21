Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Angry Woman sets house on fire because she was not invited to a party (Photo)

A woman from Tennessee has been accused of setting fire to a home because she wasn’t invited to a party.

The lady identified as Shameka Howse was arrested on Wednesday and charged with vandalism, aggravated arson and reckless endangerment/assault with a deadly weapon for the incident.

According to an affidavit from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Howse and an unidentified man pulled up at a house on North 29th Avenue in Nashville on June 28 and when she began screaming about not being invited to a party at the house.

When those inside the home would not let her in, she allegedly said she was going to set fire to the house, WTVF reported.

From there, police said she walked back to the truck, pulled out a jug of lighter fluid and started pouring it over the front window of the house. Police says she then took a butane lighter and lit a fire.

According to investigators, Howse and the unknown driver fled as three people inside the home tried to put it out. The flames were extinguished before any serious damage was caused, and no one was hurt.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Fraudsters using my name to extort money from people cause me a lot of pain – Tope Alabi

Epic reply lady gave Twitter user who wouldn’t mind his business

Ben Bruce blasts President Buhari, says ‘he surrounds himself with failures’

New Music: Jhybo – Pogba

Sunmbo Adeoye shares first photo with her newborn son on social media

“Nigerian police will never do that” – ACP, Yomi Shogunle reacts to viral video of Ghanaian policeman assaulting Nursing mother

“SARS operatives are doing a wonderful job” – Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum says

“Any love that doesn’t involve giving, is fake” – Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Skales ft Cassper Nyovest – Pile Up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *