Angry Youths Attack Police Station, Set Vehicles Ablaze In Zamfara

Some irate youths in Zurmi town, Zurmi local government area of Zamfara attacked the community police station demanding that officers should hand over the three suspected bandits arrested by the army to them.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday said the police station was attacked on Saturday evening.

Shehu said that the angry youths also burnt down a vehicle and some motorcycles at the station.

He said the three suspects were among the bandits who attacked villages in Mashema District of Zurmi local government area on July 24.

Shehu said when the news of the arrest of the suspects filtered into the town, some irate youths mobilised themselves to the Police station.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Zurmi local government area and other policemen at the police station escaped with the suspects through the back fence of the station.

Shehu said, normalcy has been restored, while the suspects have already been handed over to the state police command for further investigation.

The command enjoined members of the public in the state to be law abiding and avoid taking laws into their hands.

NAN reports that over 12,000 internally displaced from 18 communities in Zurmi local government area are currently camped by the state government at some government facilities in Zurmi town.

NAN

