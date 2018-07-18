Entertainment

Annie Idibia celebrates daughter on her graduation (Photos)

Actress, Annie Macaulay-Idibia has taken to her social media page to celebrate her daughter on her graduation.

Sharing photos of her daughter on her Instagram page, she wrote;

“My WCE
My Sunshine ☀ My Good-luck Charm ♥ So Proud Of This 9 Years Old…Just Graduated From Year 5 To Secondary School ,Got🥇 Awarded The Best Diction And Spelling Student In Year 5, Best Sport Student , Star Speaker Of The Year ,2 GOLD MEDALS 🥇 In Swimming And 3 BRONZE MEDALS In Swimming Representing Her School…
My Baby Is Going To Secondary School ooo😫😫😫😥😥 😍😍💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
And Now She Is Spending Part Of Her Long Summer Holiday To Shoot “The MrX Family Show” With Her Second Dad @mofedamijo 🙏🏾🙏🏾
I Am So So Happy And Proud Of You @officialisabelidibia ♥♥♥ We Miss You So Much At Home😩
You Are Truly My ☀🌟Sunshine.
#proudmom #whoIbi”

See photos below;


