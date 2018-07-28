Another 42-year-old Nigerian Killed in South Africa

Another Nigerian has been killed in South Africa, bringing the number of those killed since January 2016 to 121.

Mr Chibuzo Nwankwo, 42-year-old Enugu State indigene, was shot in the early hours of Friday at a local bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, following a disagreement with an unknown person.

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Saturday confirmed the killing of Nwankwo.

The community said that Nwankwo`s death brings to 121 the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa since January 2016.

Mr Habib Miller, the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Pretoria on Saturday.

“The deceased, a patron of the bar, got drunk and started harassing a female worker.

“Information available to the union said that Nwankwo was chased out by security personnel, but he kept on coming back; became very aggressive and rude before the ugly incident occurred,’’ he said.

Miller said that the South African police later intervened and arrested the murder suspect.

“A murder case has been opened and investigation has started. We call on Nigerians to be calm and allow the law to take its course,” Miller said.

He said the union was against any form of violence, adding that it would monitor the case to ensure that justice prevailed. (NAN)

