Another Nigerian man gunned down in South Africa (Video)

A Nigerian man who is yet to be identified was gunned down last night in Yeoville, Johannesburg, South Africa.

This is coming, just 4 days after another Nigerian was killed in the country. The cause of the latest assassination and those behind it are unknown at the moment.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, met with President Buhari on Wednesday where the purported targeted killings of Nigerians in South Africa was high on the agenda.

Speaking to the media after the event at the State House in Abuja, Ramaphosa rejected the narrative that Nigerians are being targeted in South Africa, saying that it’s purely a matter of criminality.

“I want to state here and now that South Africans do not have any form of negative disposition or hatred towards Nigerians and in the main, Nigerians and South Africans and a number of our places in our country, live side-by-side.”

